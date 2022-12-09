Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

TVTX stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

