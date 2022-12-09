Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Weichai Power from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

