Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $34.46 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $1.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

