Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $170.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $401.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.