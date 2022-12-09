Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 1.7%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.27 and last traded at C$13.27. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Wall Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$430.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.92 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

