Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Up 28.8%

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) shot up 28.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.38. 388,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 67,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Vital Energy Trading Up 28.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.
