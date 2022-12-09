Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

VSAT opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,533 shares of company stock valued at $119,607 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 27.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 295,238 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $8,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

