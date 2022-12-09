Venus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $50.11 million and $1.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00024044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

