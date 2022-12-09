Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $86.44. 61,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,008. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

