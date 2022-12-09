Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Down 2.1%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 16,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

