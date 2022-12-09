USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $79,478.08 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
NYSE USNA opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.