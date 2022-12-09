USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $79,478.08 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 87.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.