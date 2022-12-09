United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $279.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.