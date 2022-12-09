United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDIRF. HSBC raised shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of United Internet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Internet to €21.50 ($22.63) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.63.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.