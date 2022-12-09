Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

UNP opened at $213.03 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

