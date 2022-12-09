UBS Group Reiterates GBX 600 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($5.06) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.39) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 570.83 ($6.96).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 375.90 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.94. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.89). The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

easyJet Company Profile

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,343.96). Insiders acquired 10,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,828 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

