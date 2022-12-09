Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $137,396.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $318.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $544.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

