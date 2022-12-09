Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TNP opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

