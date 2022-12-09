Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.
Trupanion Price Performance
Trupanion stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 289,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $155.85.
Institutional Trading of Trupanion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
