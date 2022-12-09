Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 289,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $155.85.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

