Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.85 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00010796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $26.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.83927555 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $22,983,426.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

