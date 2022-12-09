The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.72 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $869.53 million and approximately $76.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001973 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00504505 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.77 or 0.30157159 BTC.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
