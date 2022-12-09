The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is €185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.55.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.