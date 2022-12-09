The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is €185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.55.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

