TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.41 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $238.35 million and $100.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00077775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00056970 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009892 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024887 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000257 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,027,800 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,367,178 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
