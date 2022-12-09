Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $153.10 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,013,278,233 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,384,441,418 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
