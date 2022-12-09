Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $217.30 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $217.30 million and $124,187.85 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tenset

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,011,425 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

