Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

