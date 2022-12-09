S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

