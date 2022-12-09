SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $186.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $253.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.44.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $222.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.15. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.