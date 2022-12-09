Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 1,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,994. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $513.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

