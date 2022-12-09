Streakk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $311,135.36 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $311,135.36 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $169.38 or 0.00984221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 167.45955629 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $205,068.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

