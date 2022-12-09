StockNews.com Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Sell

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NXRT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,687. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.