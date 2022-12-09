StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

CNQ stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

