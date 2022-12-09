StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.