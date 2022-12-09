StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
CGIX opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
