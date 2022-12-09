StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.
AGTC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
