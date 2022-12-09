Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Best Buy Call Options (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 33,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average volume of 15,536 call options.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBY traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. 2,439,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

