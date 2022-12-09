Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.08.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $427.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.