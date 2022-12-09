Stephens Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $105.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.6 %

TECH opened at $81.95 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

