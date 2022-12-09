Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $74.46 million and $7.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00445634 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021883 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00866017 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00111156 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00639022 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00253005 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,624,634 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.