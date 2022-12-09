Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

