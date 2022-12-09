Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.17 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Status has a total market cap of $80.17 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00240988 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02225154 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,977,360.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

