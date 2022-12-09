Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.74 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 35,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

