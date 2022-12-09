Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 815 Consensus PT from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.43) target price on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.75) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %

STAN opened at GBX 592.20 ($7.22) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.82). The stock has a market cap of £17.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 586.83.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

