SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Up 0.7%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.80. 6,614,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,271% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.