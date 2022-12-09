Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

