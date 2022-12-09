Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

About Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

