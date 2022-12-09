SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.28 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and approximately $35.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,556,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,746,901 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

