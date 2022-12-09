SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $59.88 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00020962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00241466 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04284891 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,616,070.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

