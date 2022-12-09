Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

