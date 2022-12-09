SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 2,400.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 2,900.00.

OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at 16.65 on Tuesday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of 16.65 and a 52-week high of 16.97.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the delivery, logistics, and real estate businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

