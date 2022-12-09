SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 2,400.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 2,900.00.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at 16.65 on Tuesday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of 16.65 and a 52-week high of 16.97.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (SGHHF)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.