SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. 126,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

