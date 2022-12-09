SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. 126,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
